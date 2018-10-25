Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 34: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

The Thalaivas' defence would look to work well together to stop Gujarat's raiders.

The Tamil Thalaivas (Zone B) will be seen in action against the Gujarat Fortunegiants (Zone A) in the Inter-zone Challenge Week tomorrow at 9 pm IST at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants are coming off a win against Puneri Paltan and would look to make it a streak with a win against the Thalaivas. Gujarat has been doing well in both attack and defence, and the young team has been managed well by their coach, Manpreet Singh.

The only major issue with the team is the inefficiency of the corner defenders. They have tried and have now most likely decided to go for Ruturaj Koravi in the right corner. At the left corner though, Kalai Arasan has failed miserably and Sachin Vittala hasn't been much impressive at the position either. Their week of rest would have given them enough opportunity to figure out a strategy and an idea of the necessary players to be utilized effectively in those positions.

Hadi Oshtorak would be a favourite to replace Ruturaj in the right corner position if the Fortunegiants decide to do so.

The Thalaivas too are coming off a win and would love to continue with the momentum to clinch another 5 points from their match against the Fortunegiants.

It was an all-round performance by the Thalaivas in their last match, where its star players Ajay Thakur, Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar all stepped up to deliver a winning performance.

The raiding unit is steadily finding its legs, and the other raiders need to continue to support Ajay Thakur to empower him to do his best on the mat. The Thalaivas need to find a place for the young Athul MS as he has shown time and again of what he is capable of in the attack.

The defence of the Thalaivas still looks a little shaky, mostly due to the rough patch of form that Amit Hooda is going through, but the inclusion of the experienced Sunil in the defensive setup would give Amit the support that he needs to be decisive in his tackles.

Probable playing 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K Prapanjan, Ajay Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Hadi Oshtorak/Sachin Vittala

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Jasvir Singh, Athul MS/Sukesh Hegde, Manjeet Chhillar, Darshan J, Amit Hooda, and Sunil

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.