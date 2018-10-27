Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 34: Tamil Thalaivas' defense fails as Gujarat Fortunegiants power through to a win

Sachin was the Perfect Raider of the match with his 11 points

The Gujarat Fortunegiants defeated the Tamil Thalaivas 36-25 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna to clinch yet another win at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6.

The Fortunegiants gave an all-round performance with both their attack and defense doing well and contributing to the team's total.

The attack scored 21 raid points with Sachin being the prime contributor with 11 raid points from his 14 attempted raids. Sachin's strong performance, especially in the second half, took him to his first Super-10 of the season and ensured that his team went home with the 5 points.

Ajay Kumar and Mahendra Rajput too contributed to the team's attacking score with 7 and 3 raid points respectively.

The major positive for the Fortunegiants from Friday night's win was the improvement in performance and coordination of their corner defenders - Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Vittala. Ruturaj contributed with 3 tackle points, while Sachin wasn't far behind with his 2 tackle points.

Thalaivas' defense yet again let their team down

For the Tamil Thalaivas, it was yet another defensive failure, where the team just managed to score 7 tackle points.

Amit Hooda was the lone bright spot in the defense with his 4 tackle points, while the rest of them were disappointing. The most disappointing was the performance of the experienced Manjeet Chhillar. He had earlier shown signs of his yesteryear's form in the Thalaivas' win against the Puneri Paltan, but could manage only a solitary tackle point from his 6 attempted tackles.

The attack, although not exceptional, looked much more settled in their performance with contributions from all 3 primary raiders. Ajay Thakur was yet again the top raider for the Thalaivas with his 7 raid points, while Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir Singh contributed with 6 and 3 raid points respectively.

The Tamil Thalaivas next take on the UP Yoddha at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on the 2nd of November, while the Fortunegiants will be seen in action against the Puneri Paltan on Tuesday, the 30th, in Patna.