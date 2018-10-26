Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 35: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 52 // 26 Oct 2018, 21:32 IST

Bengal's defense has to coordinate well to avoid leaking points to the opposition

The Jaipur Pink Panthers (Zone A) take on the Bengal Warriors (Zone B) in yet another Inter-Zone Challenge match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday.

The Bengal Warriors are coming off a 5-day break after a surprise defeat to Dabang Delhi in their previous encounter. The defeat was a surprise one because it was rare for the Warriors defense to not only fail but to fail miserably by scoring just 2 tackle points in the match.

The Warriors, who are known for their strong defense comprising the likes of their captain Surjeet Singh, Ran Singh, and Shrikant Tewthia, had a series of brain-fade moments in the match against the Dabangs as they regularly went in for half-hearted tackles giving away free points to the opposition's raiders.

There have been no major issues in the raiding department for the Warriors, and the improvement in the performance of Jang Kun Lee in the match against the Dabangs would only increase their lethality.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, would want to leave Thursday night's 11-point defeat to the Patna Pirates behind and go in with a renewed vigour to clinch this encounter.

Nitin Rawal, the strongest Pink Panther this season, was missing in action in Thursday's match. There has been no official news of any injury, so let's hope we see him in action against the Warriors.

The Panthers defense was the problem area in Thursday's match with their key defenders Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull managing just 3 tackle points amongst them. They would hope that it was an anomaly and shrug it off to continue delivering the match-winning performances that they are known for.

Ahead of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors match, here's a look at the standings of all the teams in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table.

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Ajit Singh, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali, Mohit Chhillar, and Sandeep Dhull

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Ran Singh, and Shrikant Tewthia

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar