Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 36: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Siddharth has been in stupendous form and his team would want him to continue his exploits.

The home side, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week match at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Patna Pirates have started their home leg on a bright note with a dominating win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in tonight's match. They would hope to further improve their performance when they take on a much stronger U Mumba.

The Pirates delivered a complete performance against the Pink Panthers and would look to continue with the same starting lineup in tomorrow's match.

U Mumba, after a dominating win against the Telugu Titans, would look to go all out and clinch another 5 points.

Siddharth Desai, U Mumba's raiding spearhead, is in terrific form and has consistently performed at maximum efficiency to get his team over the line. The only issue with U Mumba's raiding is the lack of support from the other raiders. They have tried almost 6 raiders but none of them have created much of a consistent impact in their raiding.

In defense, U Mumba has been among the stronger sides in the competition, with their captain, Fazel Atrachali leading from the front. The rest of the defense, especially Surender Singh and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have performed well around Fazel and have made for themselves a regular place in the side.

Ahead of the Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match, here's a look at the standings of all the teams in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table.

Probable playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Manjeet, Vijay, Vikas Kale, Vikas Jaglan/Manish, Jaideep, and Jawahar

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh/Darshan Kadian, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.