×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 36: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
58   //    26 Oct 2018, 21:25 IST

Siddharth has been in stupendous form and his team would want him to continue his exploits.
Siddharth has been in stupendous form and his team would want him to continue his exploits.

The home side, Patna Pirates take on U Mumba in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week match at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Patna Pirates have started their home leg on a bright note with a dominating win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in tonight's match. They would hope to further improve their performance when they take on a much stronger U Mumba.

The Pirates delivered a complete performance against the Pink Panthers and would look to continue with the same starting lineup in tomorrow's match.

U Mumba, after a dominating win against the Telugu Titans, would look to go all out and clinch another 5 points.

Siddharth Desai, U Mumba's raiding spearhead, is in terrific form and has consistently performed at maximum efficiency to get his team over the line. The only issue with U Mumba's raiding is the lack of support from the other raiders. They have tried almost 6 raiders but none of them have created much of a consistent impact in their raiding.

In defense, U Mumba has been among the stronger sides in the competition, with their captain, Fazel Atrachali leading from the front. The rest of the defense, especially Surender Singh and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have performed well around Fazel and have made for themselves a regular place in the side.

Ahead of the Patna Pirates vs U Mumba match, here's a look at the standings of all the teams in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table. 

Probable playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Manjeet, Vijay, Vikas Kale, Vikas Jaglan/Manish, Jaideep, and Jawahar

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh/Darshan Kadian, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Patna Pirates Fazel Atrachali Pardeep Narwal Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Schedule
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Official Schedule and Timings...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Predicting U Mumba's starting...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 33, Patna Pirates vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Leg Dream Team
RELATED STORY
PKL Seasons 1-5: A Quick Recap
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 14: Haryana Steelers...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 33: Patna Pirates vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us