Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 6: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans | Post-Match Analysis

GoMish FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 10 Oct 2018, 10:20 IST

Amit Hooda won the Defender of the Match for his 6 tackle points.

The Tamil Thalaivas had to taste defeat for the second match in a row, as they lost to the Telugu Titans by 28-33 in another close encounter.

Yesterday, the Thalaivas lacked a good third raider to back up Ajay Thakur and Athul MS. It's high time that they bring in the experienced Sukesh Hegde or give a chance to one of the young raiders - Abhinandan Chandel or Anand.

While Amit Hooda scored a High-5, and Manjeet Chhillar had 4 points from the game, the lack of support from the covers led to the Thalaivas' conceding a few too many. Both Darshan J. and C.Arun failed to open their scoring account in the match.

The Thalaivas' have two more home games remaining, one against the Bengaluru Bulls today and another against the Bengal Warriors on Thursday. They need to win both these matches in order to have a respectable position on the points table.

While the Thalaivas' defence lacked coordination, the Titans coordinated well and each member of the defence contributed to the final scoreline.

Mohsen Maghsoudlou, primarily a raiding all-rounder, carried on his defensive duties with equal ease to score an exceptional 7 points. Abozar Mighani and the captain Vishal Bhardwaj each contributed with 3 tackle points to give the Titans' the win that they deserved.

Rahul Chaudhari in action against the Thalaivas' defence.

Whenever we talk about the raiding of the Titans, the one name that first comes into mind is that of the mercurial raiding-machine Rahul Chaudhari who, yesterday, conducted a masterclass in raiding with his 9 points. He looked much at ease as he no longer had the responsibility of captaining the side. He was supported well by his trusted raiding partner, Nilesh Salunke who scored 5 points.

The Titans' next take on the U.P. Yoddha on Saturday the 13th at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.