Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Gujarat Fortune Giants' starting seven for the initial matches

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 420 // 27 Aug 2018, 19:07 IST

Gujarat Fortune Giants' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

The franchise based on Gujarat, Gujarat Fortune Giants quickly made a name for themselves in Pro Kabaddi Season 5. They ended their campaign high as they became the finalists of their inaugural season itself. The team owned by Adani Group P. Ltd. won 15 out of their 22 matches to become the table toppers of Zone A and went on to play the finals against Patna Pirates.

The team in Season 5 adopted a unique strategy with experience in the defense and young fierce in raiding. One of the highlights of their Season 5 was that every defender (both in the covers and corners) took 30 plus tackle points throughout the season. The captaincy shifted from Sukesh Hegde to the Iranian Fazel Atrachali in the group stages itself where he got supported by Abozar Mighani in the right corner.

Many eyebrows got raised because the team lacked experience in the defense. However, Sachin Tanwar debuted in an outstanding way scoring 159 raid points in 24 matches. Abozar Mighani had a dream debut as well scoring 65 tackle points.

Individual performances by the whole team turned collective for the team as the team ended on a high note. Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhaiswal, Rohit Gulia, and Sunil Kumar supported the team pretty well. They couldn't beat Patna Pirates in the final (55-38).

Season 6 brought jaw drops for Kabaddi lovers as the team opted to leave out the Iranian corners (Fazel and Abozar). The team retained their young brigade (Sachin Tanwar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, and Sunil Kumar) ahead of the auctions. There isn't a single player in the Gujarat line-up who has played Pro Kabaddi Season 1.

For Season 6, Gujarat Fortune Giants have managed to sign 20 players in their squad. Their highest paid player is Sachin Tanwar with ₹ 56.88 lakhs approx. As Manpreet Singh (head coach) and Jasmir Gulia (assistant coach) to continue the coaching department for the team, here is the predicted playing 7 of Gujarat Fortune Giants for the initial matches of Season 6.

Right Corner: Ruturaj Koravi

Ruturaj Koravi (left) played a major role for Maharashtra in their gold medal in Senior Nationals 2017-18.

This new young player hailing from Kohlapur, Maharashtra played a vital role in Maharashtra's victorious campaign of 2017-18.

Ruturaj Koravi scored 6 defense points (3 super tackles) versus Uttar Pradesh. An effort made in just 15 minutes. He got ₹30.2 lakhs from the team.

Ruturaj is an exciting right corner defender who executes smart chain tackles and block. He can also come handy during super tackle situations with his grip in diving knee holds.

Ruturaj will carry the legacy left by the Iranian corner defenders and will look to show his unseen extravaganza.

