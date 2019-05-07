Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Can Telugu Titans change their fate and win their first ever trophy?

Telugu Titans' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season VII

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season 7 is all set to go on the floors from 19th July 2019. The Maharashtrian raiding sensation, Siddharth Sirish Desai became the costliest player in Season 7 auctions, sold at ₹1.45 crores to the Telugu Titans last month. The team management also made a move of not buying poster boy Rahul Chaudhari which was a shocker for Titans fans.

How will Siddharth Desai continue to play despite having injury concerns ahead of Season 7?

Telugu Titans have loaded their raiding department with the best debutant of Season 6, Siddharth Sirish Desai along with Suraj Desai, Rajnish, Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Kumar, M Ganesh Reddy, and Rakesh Gowda. Siddharth will be the backbone of Titans offense. Siddharth had a terrific season 6 with 218 raid points to his name from 21 matches played. His elder brother Suraj Desai will be their secondary raider.

For the place of third raider, Rajnish and Kamal Singh can be good options. They had shown a glimpse of their game in the last season whenever they got a chance. However, a lot depends upon how much consistency Siddharth shows in his game considering how he maintains his health in the long term. His maximum presence on the mat will be the key to success to Telugu Titans. Young raiders also can do wonders if Telugu Titans give them a chance to prove themselves.

Will the magnificent duo of Abozar and Vishal lead Titans to their first-ever PKL trophy?

Right corner Abozar Mohajermighani and left corner Vishal Bhardwaj will lead the defensive approach for Telugu Titans. This duo scored approximately 49.78% tackle points of the total tackle points (116 tackle points combined) for Titans last year. Such stats prove their vital necessity in the corner defense.

Krushna Madane was a replacement for injured Vishal in the last season and is retained by the Telugu Titans for Season 7. C Arun who represented Tamil Thalaivas previously could play as the right cover defender in the initial stages of the tournament. Manish and Akash Choudhary are also part of Telugu defense.

Iranian all-rounder Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan was retained by the team. He was a good asset for them on both fronts, offense and defense in PKL 6. Armaan also did well when the team showed faith upon him. Titans have also shown interest in Duet Jennings who is a Kabaddi player hailing in the US which will be exciting to watch him play.

Telugu Titans look a balanced side on paper. However, it will be interesting to see how this team shows its performance on the mat.

Preferred playing 7 for Telugu Titans in Season 7:

Abozar Mohajermighani (Right Corner), Suraj Desai (Right In), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (Right Cover), Siddharth Desai (Center), Manish (Left Cover), Kamal Singh (Left In) and Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner).