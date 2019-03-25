×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Official list of the Elite Retained Players announced

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
News
146   //    25 Mar 2019, 16:08 IST

Bengaluru Bulls won the sixth season of PKL
Bengaluru Bulls won the sixth season of PKL

While the cricket fans all across the globe are celebrating the beginning of the IPL season, there is some delightful news for all the kabaddi fans out there. The official list of "Elite retained players" was finally announced by Mashal Sports on 25th of March, 2019.

Season 6 was the biggest PKL season ever, where Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar's Bengaluru Bulls lifted the coveted trophy for the first time.

Last year, 21 players were retained by all the twelve franchises from all over the nation. This year, we have a total of 29 retained players since Mashal Sports has now allowed the retention of six players instead of four, from either category A, B or C with a maximum of two each from Category A and B.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “The League is cognizant of the significance of squad continuity and long-term association of players with their respective teams towards creating strong hooks and bonds for fans as well as sponsors." 

He further added, "With this realization, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has consistently strengthened its Player Retention Policy to facilitate and augment squad continuity, to benefit players as well as their teams.”

Sublime players like Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Fazel Atrachali and Meraj Sheykh have been retained by their teams
Sublime players like Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Hooda, Fazel Atrachali and Meraj Sheykh have been retained by their teams

Here is the official list of retained Elite players for the seventh season of PKL:

Bengal Warriors:

Baldev Singh and Maninder Singh

Bengaluru Bulls:

Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Ashish Kumar Sangwan

Advertisement

Dabang Delhi K.C:

Meraj Sheykh and Joginder Narwal

Gujarat Fortunegiants:

Sachin and Sunil Kumar

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola and Kuldeep Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Patna Pirates:

Pardeep Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Jawahar Dagar, and Tushar Patil

Puneri Paltan

No player retained

Tamil Thalaivas:

Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chillar, and Victor Onyango Obiero

Telegu Titans:

Armaan, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, and Krushna Madane

U Mumba:

Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian, and Arjun Deshwal

UP Yoddhas:

Amit and Sachin Kumar

The other non-retained players will go under the hammer on the 8th and 9th of April, as reported by them a few days back. The retained young players' list is yet to be revealed. The league is all set to commence on the 19th of July, 2019. 




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Ajay Thakur
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Shreya Shreeja is a 17-year-old sports buff and an ardent Kabaddi fan. She loves expressing her thoughts and ideas by writing them. A huge bookworm that she is, Shreya can be found with her head immersed in a book during her free time.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 players who should have been retained
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: All Star 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for at the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: List of teams qualified for the playoffs 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Top 5 Raiders from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 7 auction set to take place in April; season to commence on 19th July 
RELATED STORY
Mohit Chhillar: 10 things you need to know about the most expensive player in Star Sports Pro Kabaddi history
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls can become the champions this season
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 raiders from the season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us