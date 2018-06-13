Pro Kabaddi League: Team analysis of Bengaluru Bulls

A full-fledged review of the full squad of Bengaluru Bulls for the VIVO PKL 6

Shreya Shreeja CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 21:06 IST 949 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru Bull's full squad

VIVO Pro Kabaddi auctions took place on the 30th and 31st of May. Each team had to select between 18 and 25 players. Monu Goyat became the costliest player after being bought by Haryana's franchise for ₹151 lakhs.

Players like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga also joined the one crore club.

Fazel Atrachali became the priciest player after bagging a huge sum of ₹100 lakhs. Prashanth Rai became the most expensive player on the second day of the auctions.

Coach Randhir Singh is known for introducing new players to the league and shaping them into champions. Our champion Pardeep Narwal is one of his best finds.

The coach once again focused on making a balanced team by inculcating a balance of experienced and young players.

Here is an expert review of the full squad of the Bulls:

Raiders

Raiders

Bengaluru Bulls have a total of eight raiders. Rohit Kumar is on number one. He was retained by the team which is pretty obvious, as he has played like a champion since his debut in season 3.

He played for Patna Pirates before making a switch to Bengaluru Bulls. Rohit contributed a lot in Patna's win and bagged the Best Raider Award in season 3.

Number two on the list is 'Kashi the Missile', Kashiling Adake. He played for Dabang Delhi till season 4 and was bought by U Mumba in season 5. In the approaching season, he will be seen donning on the red t-shirt of Bengaluru Bulls.

We also have an amazing young talent on the team who is, Harish Naik. He played for the Bulls' last season where he showed a really good game which impressed a lot of kabaddi fans.

Other young players like Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit, Anand, Anil and Sumit Singh will also play for Bangalore's franchise.

If we review the raiding side of the team, the list has a perfect balance of experienced as well as young players which will help the team in the long run. The yet unknown skipper will have to guide the side well in order to bring out their best performance.