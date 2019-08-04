Pro Kabaddi League: The most points by a raider in a single match

With 34 points in a single PKL game, Pardeep Narwal holds this record to his name

Almost every record related to the raiding department in the Pro Kabaddi League is held by Pardeep Narwal. However, one particular record was under threat in Game 24 of PKL season seven. The record under discussion is the most number of points picked up by a player in a single PKL game.

In the match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, seasons six MVP Pawan Sehrawat secured a whopping 29 points helping his team clinch an unlikely victory. However, Pawan fell short of just 5 points from displacing Pardeep Narwal's record.

In season five's second eliminator between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal displayed one of the finest ever performances on the kabaddi mat. He amassed a total of 34 points within the stipulated time of 40 minutes, a feat which no other player had ever managed in the past.

Pardeep also provided an iconic moment for the viewers when he completed a single raid which yielded him a total of 8 points. After performing a false dubki, Pardeep picked up 2 touchpoints and in the process of moving towards the mat, he got to bring out his trademark dubki which earned him 2 more touches. Then, in a final flourish, escaping from being locked down, Pardeep got 2 more points thereby clearing all of the players on the mat. The two bonus points for his all-out effort made it an 8-point raid for him.

Thus, this achievement of Pardeep helped Patna pull off a convincing 69-30 victory over Haryana Steelers and thereby helped his team progress closer towards the trophy. Eventually, Patna Pirates lifted the trophy and also marked a remarkable 369 raid point season for Pardeep Narwal.