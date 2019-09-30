Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors v Dabang Delhi K.C. | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 30th September 2019

Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. ended on a tie in their previous meeting of Season 7.

The top two sides of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. square off on day 3 of the Panchkula leg at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula in today's first clash.

Dabang Delhi K.C. will finish the league stage as the table-toppers this year if they win tonight's encounter while the Bengal Warriors will look for the victory over one of the most competitive sides this season.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary, and Updates from the match here.

Skipper Maninder Singh has 192 raid points to his name in 19 matches on the raiding front for Bengal Warriors while K Prapanjan could return to the side, given his ability to provide support for Maninder. Mohammad Nabibakhsh will play the role of the prominent all-rounder as a part of Bengal's raiding trio.

For Delhi, 'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has 241 raid points in 19 matches with 18 Super-10s this season while Chandran Ranjith has played his part as the dependable support raider thus far. Vijay will once again raid in the Do or Die situations of the game.

Baldev Singh has 56 tackle points in 19 matches as a part of Bengal Warriors' defense. Left corner Rinku Narwal has aided him brilliantly with 51 tackle points. They will look to stop Naveen Goyat's formidable run tonight. Jeeva Kumar and Sunil Dubile could once again serve as the cover defenders of the team.

Ravinder Pahal has 55 tackle points in 19 matches for Dabang Delhi K.C. while skipper Joginder Narwal has 45 tackle points. Anil Kumar and Vishal Mane will once again aim to aid the corner defenders with their assists.

Will Dabang Delhi K.C. consolidate the top spot with a win? Or will the Bengal Warriors defeat them tonight?

Head To Head Record

Played: 13

Bengal Warriors: 5

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 6

Tied: 2

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Match Tied (30-30).

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (30th September 2019)

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all updates on Pro Kabaddi Schedule 2019 of Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi, live score, standings, Dream 11 Pro Kabaddi and fantasy tips.