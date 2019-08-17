Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs. Dabang Delhi K.C. | Delhi take an 18-11 lead over Bengal | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 17th August 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 614 // 17 Aug 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The top spot is up for grabs as Bengal and Delhi square off in the second match.

The most consistent teams of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. clash in what promises to be an epic encounter in the second match of Day 1 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Dabang Delhi have taken the early advantage into the first-half break, courtesy of a 7-point lead. Joginder Narwal has starred for his side and has led from the front with 4 tackle points while Naveen and Chandran Ranjit have combined to pick 7 raid points.

Both Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eyeing the top spot of the points table as they occupy the third (4 wins) and second spot (5 wins) respectively.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

The consistent Maninder Singh has led the charge in Bengal's offense with 55 raid points in seven matches. He has worked on his skills with precision and also has found timely support from K Prapanjan with 41 and Esmaeil Nabibakhsh with 35 raid points. This raiding trio has been the talk so far as Bengal's strength this season.

On the other hand, 'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has scored 64 raid points in six matches at an average of 10.67 raid points. This youngster has been on a roll with decent support from Chandran Ranjit who has aided him in the offense with 37 raid points. Vijay also can be a handy all-rounder in the mix.

Baldev Singh for Bengal Warriors has been brilliant as a right corner with 24 tackle points in seven matches. Along with the experienced Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal and Viraj Landge have been aiding the defense with a valuable contribution as a unit.

Captain Joginder Singh Narwal and Ravinder Pahal have provided crucial tackle points for a stable balance in the team. Along with Saeid Ghaffari and Vishal Mane, the team will have to rebound to stop the lethal raiding trio of Bengal Warriors.

Will the raiders of Bengal Warriors steal the show yet again? Or will Dabang Delhi prevail in this contest with their formidable line-up?

Advertisement

Head To Head Record

Played: 12

Bengal Warriors: 5

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 6

Tied: 1

Match Details

Time & Date: 8:30 PM IST (17th August 2019)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi 2019, News, Points Table, Pro Kabaddi Schedule, and fantasy tips.