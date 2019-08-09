Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 9th August 2019

Bengal Warriors has never defeated U Mumba in the past three seasons. Will history change tonight?

The final day of the Patna leg will witness Bengal Warriors taking on U Mumba in Match no. 32 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Bengal Warriors will be high in confidence despite their 1-point loss against Bengaluru Bulls as they have the best score difference (+48) on the points table. On the other hand, a win for U Mumba will solidify their position as table toppers at the end of this game.

Maninder Singh yet again has been a consistent raider for the Warriors with 40 raid points in four matches for the side. While Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and K Prapanjan, with 24 raid points each have played the supporting raider well, Maninder has raided freely without any pressure this season which has been a plus-point for the team.

As for U Mumba, Abhishek Singh has emerged as their top raider with 35 raid points in six matches. With a plethora of options to choose from in the raiding unit namely Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, and Dong Geon Lee, an impactful performance from any of these raiders could dethrone the opposition's defense.

Bengal Warriors will look to attack right from their first raid as they have inflicted the most all-outs as a team this season, with 8 all-outs to their credit and could prove to be a mighty test for U Mumba's composed defensive unit in this match.

Right corner Baldev Singh has been a stalwart from Bengal's defensive standpoint with 16 tackle points. His corner partnership with Rinku Narwal has worked brilliantly for the team with the youngsters working in tandem to bring down the best of defenders.

Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh have looked solid as a corner-cover combo and have a combined total of 35 tackle points from six matches. The management will expect Sandeep Narwal to prove his worth while Young Chang Ko could prove to be the X-factor in the Super Tackle situations.

Will Bengal Warriors dethrone U Mumba with their performance or will U Mumba collect yet another win this season?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 11

Bengal Warriors: 1

U Mumba: 10

Tied: 0

Match Details:

Time & Date: 07:30 PM IST (9th August 2019)

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

