Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Dabang Delhi K.C. v Bengaluru Bulls | Delhi get 22-19 lead against the Bulls | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 23rd September 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.74K // 23 Sep 2019, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping for a win to build momentum towards the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi K.C. take on the Bengaluru Bulls on the third day of Jaipur leg at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Dabang Delhi K.C. are the table-toppers and have 13 wins from the 16 matches they have played thus far. Bengaluru Bulls are on the 6th spot and a win will take them to the top 4 on the points table.

Dabang Delhi KC are leading 22-19, thanks to an all out in the 18th minute of the first half. Naveen contributed with eight raid points, whereas Chandran Ranjit chipped in three. A strong defensive show from the Dabangs helped them put Pawan Sehrawat on the bench as he was tackled in three back to back raids. Ravinder Pahal got three tackle points while Vishal Mane got two.

For the Bulls, it was Pawan Sehrawat who picked up seven points from seven raids and three tackles. He was supported by Amit Sheoran who picked up four tackle points.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat has scored 14 consecutive Super-10s with 197 raid points to his name this season. Chandran Ranjit will be crucial with his assists in the offense while Vijay will once again be the vital pick in the do or die situations of the game.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat wears the green armband with 217 raid points in 17 matches at an average of 12.76 raid points. Skipper Rohit Kumar announced his comeback into form when he scored 14 raid points against Puneri Paltan and he will look to continue his momentum tonight with Sumit Singh being the third raider.

Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal have scored 44 and 41 tackle points in 16 matches for Dabang Delhi K.C. and both the experienced campaigners have kept the defense intact. Anil Kumar, who scored four tackle points in his recent encounter will be the left cover along with Vishal Mane in the right.

Mahender Singh has 46 tackle points in 15 matches for the Bengaluru Bulls. Saurabh Nandal with 41 tackle points along with Amit Sheoran will be the corners for the team. Mohit Sehrawat could get another game as the right cover tonight.

Advertisement

Will Dabang Delhi K.C. make it 2-0 against Bengaluru Bulls this season? Or will the Bengaluru Bulls bounce back with a victory tonight?

Head To Head Record

Played: 12

Dabang Delhi K.C.: 7

Bengaluru Bulls: 5

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated Bengaluru Bulls (33-31).

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (23rd September 2019)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi Schedule 2019, news, points table, Pro Kabaddi Results and fantasy tips.