Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Dabang Delhi K.C. v Tamil Thalaivas Live Commentary and Score Card | 25th July 19

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 2.78K // 25 Jul 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

On the penultimate day of the Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C. will be squaring off in Match 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Click here to get Tamil Thalaivas Vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live score and updates

Both teams will be coming into this contest on the back of wins against the Telugu Titans that is certain to infuse some confidence into the two units. While the Tamil Thalaivas managed to decimate the Titans and record a massive 13-point win, Dabang Delhi K.C. held on by the skin of their teeth and eked out a one-point win.

Rahul Chaudhari made quite an impression with a Super 10 on his debut with the Tamil Thalaivas while Manjeet Chhillar, with his High 5 stamped his authority early in the tournament.

For Delhi, Naveen Kumar was in the best of form as he notched up 14 points against a listless Titans defense unit while the corner defenders Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal picked up four tackle points each.

Today, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur will be coming up against the might of the Delhi defense unit, which also boasts of the presence of veteran Vishal Mane with all-rounder Vijay Malik slated to slot into the cover position at the expense of Anil Kumar.

Young Ajeet looked good on his debut as he complemented Manjeet in the defense unit and will yet again need to come good against the raiding trio of Naveen, Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh for Delhi.

Which team will be the first one to crack under pressure? Will Rahul Chaudhari strike or will young Naveen claim the honors?

Head to head record

Matches: 7

Advertisement

Won by Tamil Thalaivas: 4

Won by Telugu Titans: 3

Tied: 0

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.