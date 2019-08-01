Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants v Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Commentary and Score Card | 1st August 19

Can the Gujarat defenders keep the Delhi raiders at bay?

Unbeaten from both of their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaigns thus far, the Gujarat Fortune Giants and Dabang Delhi K.C will square off in match 20 at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

You can follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

The Fortune Giants made an impressive start to the season with a 42-24 win over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls before they thrashed U.P Yoddha 44-19 in their second game.

Dabang Delhi K.C., who qualified into the qualifiers of the league for the first-ever time in the history of PKL have also enjoyed a fairy tale start to the season with wins from each of their three games thus far.

Although they have claimed thrilling one-point wins, first against the Telugu Titans and then against the Tamil Thalaivas, their ability to stave off stiff competition and come out on top has been the biggest positive of their campaign.

However, with Rohit Gulia claiming a Super 10 against UP Yoddha and proving his worth as a quality support raider, the core of Delhi's defensive unit will need to be at their very best to bring down the Gujarat raiders.

On Delhi's raiding front, Naveen Kumar has 32 raid points from three matches and will yet again lead the attack for his side while Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh could make an impact with their skill set.

Yet, the focus will be on Gujarat's cover defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal, who have forged a potent alliance that has brought about it many points, bringing down the best of raiders in the past.

Both defenders have 8 tackle points from two games and will hold the key as they look to plot the downfall of Dabang Delhi's raiders.

Head to head record

Matches played: 6

Won by Gujarat Fortune Giants: 4

Won by Dabang Delhi: 1

Tied: 1

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.