Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants v Tamil Thalaivas | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 28th September 2019

Gujarat Fortune Giants need a victory to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Gujarat Fortune Giants lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the opening day of Panchkula leg at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, in the Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Gujarat Fortune Giants are at 10th spot as they need to win all of their remaining fixtures to remain hopeful for playoffs. Tamil Thalaivas have no chances of qualifying this season as they look to end their campaign with a high note.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Rohit Gulia has 100 raid points in 18 matches for Gujarat Fortune Giants. Sachin Tanwar will be hoping to improve his numbers, who hasn't been up to the mark this season with 86 raid points only. GB More will look to fulfill his all-round duties once again.

'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari has scored 113 raid points in 18 matches thus far. V Ajith Kumar has been a standout find for Tamil Thalaivas with three Super 10s to his name. The management will test various raiders as they look forward to the next season preparations.

Skipper Sunil Kumar has 46 tackle points in 18 matches as the leading tackle points' scorer. Parvesh Bhainswal has 40 tackle points to his name. The team has had defensive woes as it hasn't been up to the mark this season. Ruturaj Koravi and Pankaj will be the corner defenders for the team.

Manjeet Chhillar and Mohit Chillar have 37 tackle points each. Ran Singh took three tackle points in the recent outing against UP Yoddha. M Abishek and Ponparthiban Subramanian could come in at the right cover position today.

Will Gujarat Fortune Giants keep their playoffs hopes alive? Or will Tamil Thalaivas play spoilsport in stopping Gujarat from qualifying into the playoffs?

Head to head record

Played: 3

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 2

Tamil Thalaivas: 1

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Tamil Thalaivas defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants (28-34).

Match details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (28th September 2019)

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

