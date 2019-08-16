Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers | Panthers lead by one point at half time | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 16th August 2019

Jaipur Pink Panthers have managed to beat Gujarat Fortune Giants only once. Can they improve their record tonight?

Gujarat Fortune Giants look to conclude their home leg with a win against Jaipur Pink Panthers in EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will be hoping to end their 5-match losing streak with three successive losses at home. A win for Jaipur Pink Panthers will take them to the top spot in the points table with ease.

You may follow PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken a small oen point lead against the Gujarat Fortune Giants in the final match of the Ahmedabad leg. Silly mistakes from the Giants cost them important points. Jaipur skipper Deepak Hooda is the lead point scorer for the team with three points. He is followed by Nilesh Salunke. For the Giants, Pankaj has managed to pick up four points while Rohit Gulia has contributed with two till now. Gujarat have lost five back to back matches, which they would be looking to change in this match while Jaipur will look to continue their winning run

The offence for Gujarat has had a slow start as lead raider Sachin Tanwar is yet to score a Super-10. Rohit Gulia is their top performer with 43 raid points. The team could give another chance to Sonu Jaglan, who was the top performer for Gujarat with six tackle points.

Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has been in brilliant nick with 50 raid points in six matches. Deepak Narwal has assisted the team well as a support raider till now. He might get a game after resting last night against Puneri Paltan along with Nitin Rawal as a do or die raider.

Captain Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal have had decent outings based on their solo efforts with 23 tackle points each. Sumit and Ankit are yet to perform well for the team as the corner defenders.

The orange arm-band holder Sandeep Dhull will lead the defence for Jaipur along with Amit Hooda as the two defenders have been consistent till now. Vishal Lather scored four crucial tackle points against Puneri Paltan, while Sunil Siddhgavali will have to prove his worth to remain in the starting seven.

Will Gujarat Fortune Giants retaliate after losing three matches at home? Or will Jaipur Pink Panthers move to the top of the table with a victory?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 6

Gujarat Fortune Giants: 5

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 1

Tied: 0

Match Details:

Time & Date: 8:30 PM IST (16th August 2019)

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

