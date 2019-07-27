Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers v Bengal Warriors Live Commentary and Score Card | 27th July 19

The Bengal Warriors defensive unit was in fine form against UP Yoddha

On the back of a morale-boosting win against U Mumba, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be keen to maintain their winning run when they face off against the Bengal Warriors in today's second match of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Deepak Niwas Hooda started the season well with a Super 10 in the opening encounter against a defense-heavy U Mumba unit and received enough support from Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal, who picked up 5 raid points and 6 raid points respectively.

On the defensive front, Amit Hooda was the bright spark for the Pink Panthers as he went on to pick up a High 5 and his efficiency from the right corner was decisive in keeping the Panthers in the lead at all times.

Today, against an in-form Bengal Warriors outfit, the Pink Panthers will need to be at their best, with the raiding duo of Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Maninder Singh combining to pick up 19 points from their massive 48-17 win against UP Yoddha.

Baldev Singh on the right corner was a force to reckon with as he went on to pick up a total of seven tackle points as he combined with the likes of Rinku Narwal (4) and Jeeva Kumar (3) to make raiding an arduous task for the Rishank Devadiga-less UP Yoddha.

Such was the domination of the Bengal Warriors that even third raider in the squad, K Prapanjan, finished with five points and with the whole starting 7 in fine form, the Warriors did not need to make any substitutions.

With both the teams coming off from massive wins, this encounter is certain to give rise to some intense mouth-watering action.

Head to head statistics

Matches Played: 13

Won by Bengal Warriors: 8

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers: 5

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 8.30 PM IST at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.