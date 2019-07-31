Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers v Haryana Steelers Live Commentary - Jaipur Lead 13-8 at Half-time | 31st July 19-

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers are leading 13-9 against Haryana Steelers in match number 18 at the Pro Kabaddi 2019. Deepak Niwas Hooda has picked up 5 points, while Sandeep Dhull and Sunil have three points each.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, with two wins from their first two encounters, will be looking to continue the positive start to their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign when they face off against the Haryana Steelers in match 18 at the DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

You can follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

Deepak Niwas Hooda's Super 10 highlighted Jaipur's win over U Mumba while Amit Hooda's High 5 kept the likes of Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan at bay. In the game against the Bengal Warriors, Sandeep Dhull was the man in focus as the left corner defender notched up 8 tackle points that guided his side to a thrilling two-point win.

The Haryana Steelers made a bright start to their PKL 7 campaign with a 34-24 win against the Puneri Paltan as Naveen picked up from where he left off last season, notching up 14 points that single-handedly piled pressure on the Surjeet Singh-led side.

However, against Dabang Delhi K.C., the Steelers' defenders could not put up a strong show as barring Dharmaraj Cheralathan, who picked up three tackle points, none of the other defenders made an impact.

With a strong raiding unit of the Jaipur Pink Panthers set to challenge the Steelers' defenders, the likes of Vikas Kale and Kuldeep will need to bring their A-game to the fore to stop Deepak Hooda, Deepak Narwal and Nitin Rawal from wreaking havoc on the raiding front.

Jaipur's squad looks well rounded with both the departments coming good from the past two games and could be expected to yet again claim a win against the Haryana Steelers.

Head to head record

Matches played: 6

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3

Won by Haryana Steelers: 2

Tied: 1

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.