Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 25th August 2019

Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls lost their recent match.

Day 2 of Delhi leg witnesses the table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in a promising thriller at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Both teams lost their respective encounters last night and they will look for redemption against each other. Jaipur Pink Panthers with a victory can solidify their top spot while a win for Bengaluru Bulls will takes them to the 3rd position in the points table.

The offense for Jaipur Pink Panthers has been losing its momentum in a few recent matches. Deepak Niwas Hooda remains the top scorer in the raiding with 67 raid points in ten games. Nilesh Salunke might get considered as a support raider this time around while Nitin Rawal could act as a crucial all-rounder for the team to raid in the do or die situations.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat is in red-hot form with 120 raid points in ten matches. His solo efforts went in vain last night as he scored 17 raid points versus Dabang Delhi. Rohit Kumar will look to support him in the offense along with Banty who can come handy in the crucial raids of the match.

Sandeep Dhull has been brilliant in the defense for Jaipur with 37 tackle points to his tally. The likes of Amit Hooda and Vishal Lather were absent last night who have been vital in Jaipur's consistent performances. They will look to return tonight to get back to winning ways with Pavan TR serving as the team's right cover.

Mahender Singh is the top scorer in the defense for Bengaluru Bulls with 25 tackle points. Saurabh Nandal and Ashish Sangwan will look to perform decently to make sure Bulls does not lose points against Jaipur's raiders.

Will Jaipur Pink Panthers safeguard their top position in the table? Or will Bengaluru Bulls rectify their previous losses with a win?

Head To Head record

Played: 11

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 6

Bengaluru Bulls: 4

Tied: 1

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (2th August 2019)

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

