Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Telugu Titans | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 24th August 2019

Telugu Titans look to continue their winning momentum against table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The second match of the opening day in the Delhi leg witnesses table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers squaring off against Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex as a part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Jaipur Pink Panthers stand at the top position with 36 points while Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the table with 18 points. Jaipur looks to consolidate where they stand to remain at the top while Telugu Titans would be desperate for a win tonight to move up the rankings.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has remained consistent so far in the offence for Jaipur with 67 raid points in nine matches. Nilesh Salunkhe scored seven raid points in a hard-hitting clash versus Tamil Thalaivas which will boost the team's confidence. Deepak Narwal might make his way to the starting seven tonight as to provide formidable support in the raiding.

Siddharth Desai announced his arrival in a stellar fashion with 18 raid points in his recent encounter versus Haryana Steelers. Suraj Desai has been decent support to his younger brother as so far and will look to provide balance to the team. Amit Kumar or Rajnish is a considerable choice for the do or die raids in the match.

The orange arm-band holder Sandeep Dhull has scored 33 tackle points in nine matches. Both Dhull and Amit Hooda have been out of touch in a couple of recent outings as they look to improve their performances tonight. Vishal Lather has been in sublime form as the left cover for the team with Pavan TR who could come in as the right cover.

Vishal Bhardwaj is the top scorer for Telugu Titans in the defence with 29 tackle points in nine matches. Abozar Mighani showed some signs of a comeback with three tackle points against Haryana Steelers. Farhad Milaghardan and C. Arun have been decent so far in the covers as they look to improve their numbers today.

Can Jaipur Pink Panthers extend their lead of table points at the top position? Or will Telugu Titans keep up their winning momentum tonight?

Head To Head Record

Played: 11

Jaipur Pink Panthers: 5

Telugu Titans: 5

Tied: 1

Match Details

Time and Date: 8:30 PM IST (24th August 2019)

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

