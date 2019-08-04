Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas | Steelers lead 19-10 at half-time | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 4th August 2019

Rahul Chaudhari will be up against the bedrock defense of Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will look to get their second win on the card as they face each other in Match no. 25 in Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019. Both teams have not won a single game against each other as three games between them have ended on a tie.

With Vikas Kandola back in the team, Haryana Steelers have taken a 19-10 lead in the match against Tamil Thalaivas. Vikas scored six points, with Vinay and Naveen chipping in with four and three points respectively. For the Thalaivas, Rahul Chaudhari scored the most points, four. Skipper Ajay Thakur and Shabber Bapu contributed with three and two points respectively.

You may follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

Rahul Chaudhari has 21 raid points to his name in just three matches as he has been the leading raider for Tamil Thalaivas till now. Ajay Thakur has 12 raid points to his name as the captain of the side is yet to shine this season.

As for the Haryana Steelers, Naveen Bazzad has been their top raider with 24 raid points to his name in three games. In the absence of Prashant Rai and Vikash Khandola, he has led the offense along with Selvamani K and Vinay.

Manjeet Chhillar has 15 tackle points to his name in three games as the veteran has been the top defender for the Thalaivas till now. Experienced Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh are yet to show their capability this season.

Haryana Steelers have the lowest tackle points so far in comparison to other teams in the tally. Right corner defender Sunil is their top defender who scored six tackle points against the unbeaten Jaipur Pink Panthers in his first match of season 7. Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale will be looking to improve their performance tonight.

Both teams will look to regain winning ways after losing two close matches. Can Haryana Steelers prove their mettle or will the Thalaivas get a chance at redemption?

Head to head record

Played: 3

Haryana Steelers: 0

Tamil Thalaivas: 0

Tied: 3

Match Details

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

