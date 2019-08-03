Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Patna Pirates v Jaipur Pink Panthers - Panthers win the match 34-21 | Pro Kabaddi 2019 | 3rd August 19

Deepak Niwas Hooda could be a game-changer for Jaipur

In the first encounter of Patna Pirates' home leg, the hosts will square off against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 23 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

You can follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have domintated the Patna Pirates in the opening match of the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019. The Panthers have managed to inflict and all out on the Pirates, and lead 15-9 at half time. Ajinkya Pawar, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull have pcked up three points each for the Panthers while, Pirates' skipper Pardeep Narawl has managed to pick up only two points.

Dhull has two High 5s from three games and will be key to keep the threat of Pardeep Narwal at bay. However, Pardeep Narwal has not been in the greatest of form with just 18 points from three games and will need to bring his A-game to the fore in order to challenge Jaipur's defensive unit.

The Patna Pirates have two wins from three games but have a lot of issues to address. Barring Pardeep Narwal, none of the other raiders have been able to make an impact, with Jang Kun Lee even finding himself on the benches for an extended period of time.

Jaideep's return to form is certainly one of their biggest positives and his alliance along with right corner defender Hadi Oshtorak, who has 7 tackle points from three games will be crucial. Young Monu, who has made an impact with 9 points will also have a massive role to play in this game.

Head to head record

Matches played: 12

Won by Patna Pirates: 8

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers: 4

Tied: 0

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.