×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Commentary and Score Card | 24th July 19

Rishikesh Malkhede
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
57   //    24 Jul 2019, 20:30 IST

Will Siddharth Desai be able to break the Delhi defense? (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabddi)
Will Siddharth Desai be able to break the Delhi defense? (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabddi)

Dabang Delhi KC will be kicking off their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign against Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The home team has not won any of their home matches and would be looking to bounce back into the league today. Delhi, on the other hand, would like to take advantage of the pressure Titans are under and win their opening match.

Click here to get the Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Score and Commentary

Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai has been unimpressive in both the matches, managing to get just 11 points to his name. However, a day's break would have given the youngster to change his strategies and sit with the coach before going on the mat today. C Arun and Abozar Mohajermighani will be leading the defense unit for the Titans along with Vishal Bharadwaj.

Dabang Delhi KC has had a successful season last year and having retained their major players, they will be looking to continue their form this year too. With a strong defense unit which consists of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and skipper Joginder Singh Narwal, they will a team which the opposition has to look out for.

Just as Bengal Warriors won their match by 31 points in their opening game of PKL 2019, will Dabang Delhi KC be able to do something similar will be something to look forward to.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head to head Record

Matches played - 10

Telugu Titans - 8

Dabang Delhi K.C. - 1

Tie - 1

Advertisement

Where to watch Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.?

The match will begin at 8.30 PM IST and could be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the 2019 Pro Kabaddi Results, PKL Stats, PKL Points Table, 2019 PKL Schedule and Latest News and Updates

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Dabang Delhi Telugu Titans Joginder Narwal Naveen Kumar Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 Schedule Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 8: Telugu Titans v Dabang Delhi K.C | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 8, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC- Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019, Match 8: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. - predicting each team's playing 7 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: "My only aim this year is to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy for Dabang Delhi," says Dabang Delhi's ace all-rounder Meraj Sheykh
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for Dabang Delhi K.C.
RELATED STORY
Dabang Delhi KC ropes in JK Super Cement as Principal Sponsors for Pro Kabaddi League Season 7
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 defenders who you might not know played for the Telugu Titans
RELATED STORY
VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Official Schedule & Dates Revealed, Download PDF File of PKL Timetable 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why Dabang Delhi K.C. could win the title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us