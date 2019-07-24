Pro Kabaddi Live Score: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Live Commentary and Score Card | 24th July 19

Will Siddharth Desai be able to break the Delhi defense? (Pic Courtesy - @ProKabddi)

Dabang Delhi KC will be kicking off their Pro Kabaddi 2019 campaign against Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The home team has not won any of their home matches and would be looking to bounce back into the league today. Delhi, on the other hand, would like to take advantage of the pressure Titans are under and win their opening match.

Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai has been unimpressive in both the matches, managing to get just 11 points to his name. However, a day's break would have given the youngster to change his strategies and sit with the coach before going on the mat today. C Arun and Abozar Mohajermighani will be leading the defense unit for the Titans along with Vishal Bharadwaj.

Dabang Delhi KC has had a successful season last year and having retained their major players, they will be looking to continue their form this year too. With a strong defense unit which consists of Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and skipper Joginder Singh Narwal, they will a team which the opposition has to look out for.

Just as Bengal Warriors won their match by 31 points in their opening game of PKL 2019, will Dabang Delhi KC be able to do something similar will be something to look forward to.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Head to head Record

Matches played - 10

Telugu Titans - 8

Dabang Delhi K.C. - 1

Tie - 1

Where to watch Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.?

The match will begin at 8.30 PM IST and could be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD.

