Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba v Bengaluru Bulls | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 27th September 2019

'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali takes on the 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat in the war of stars tonight.

U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls clash against each other in a high-stakes match in the penultimate day of Jaipur leg at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

U Mumba is at the 4th position while Bengaluru Bulls stand at 5th with nine wins each to their name. A win for either team will take them to the 4th spot in the rankings before the business end of the league stage.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Abhishek Singh has scored 98 raid points in 15 matches for U Mumba as their lead raider. Athul MS could replace Arjun Deshwal who sustained an injury in his previous encounter. Rohit Baliyan could come in the do or die situations tonight.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat has 232 raid points in 18 matches with 12 Super-10s to his name. While the return of Rohit Kumar remains doubtful, Banty and Sumit Singh could serve as the support raiders to Pawan in the offence 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali has scored 55 tackle points in 17 matches in the defence. Surinder Singh has regained his form with 13 tackle points in the past three outings. Sandeep Narwal and Harender Kumar will hope to improve their numbers tonight against Pawan Sehrawat.

Mahender Singh has 46 tackle points to his name in 16 matches thus far. Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal have remained consistent corner defenders with 42 and 40 tackle points. Ankit/Mohit Sehrawat will have to step up in their performance in a must-win clash tonight.

Will U Mumba remain at the fourth spot with a win? Or will Bengaluru Bulls make it 2-0 against U Mumba this season?

Head To Head Record

Played: 13

U Mumba: 10

Bengaluru Bulls: 3

Tied: 0

Previous Meeting in Season 7: Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumba (26-30).

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (27th September 2019)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

