Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba v Patna Pirates | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 2nd October 2019

U Mumba look to consolidate their playoffs spot with a win tonight.

U Mumba and Patna Pirates lock horns on day 4 of Panchkula leg at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula as a part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

A victory for U Mumba will confirm their playoffs spot as they will reach 64 points in the standings and take up the 4th spot. Patna Pirates are already eliminated from the playoffs race and they will look to play for pride against U Mumba.

You may follow the PKL Live Score, Commentary and Updates from the match here.

Abhishek Singh has 118 raid points in 17 matches for U Mumba as their lead raider. He has scored four consecutive Super-10s in the past four outings and will look to replicate his performance. Athul MS will be the support raider for the side while Rohit Baliyan could raid in the Do or Die situations.

'Record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal has carried the team as a stalwart with 243 raid points in 19 matches thus far. Jang Kun Lee has aided the offense decently in the past outings while Monu, Hadi Oshtorak, and Vikas Jaglan could come handy in crucial raids of the encounter.

Fazel Atrachali has scored 60 tackle points in 19 matches thus far while Surinder Singh has regained his form in the past few outings lately and has 45 tackle points. Sandeep Narwal and Harendra Kumar will be looking to lead the defence unit yet again.

Right cover Neeraj Kumar is the top defender for Patna Pirates with 51 tackle points in 19 matches. Jaideep has 48 tackle points thus far. The defence unit for Patna Pirates has remained sluggish thus far as Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan will look to improve their numbers tonight.

Will U Mumba consolidate their position for the playoffs? Or will the Patna Pirates spoil the party?

Head To Head Record

Played: 13

U Mumba: 8

Patna Pirates: 4

Tied: 1

Previous Meeting in Season 7: U Mumba defeated Patna Pirates (34-30).

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (1st October 2019)

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

