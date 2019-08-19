Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 19th August 2019

Haryana Steelers will look to improve their head to head versus U Mumba tonight.

U Mumba lock horns with Haryana Steelers in Day 3 of Chennai leg at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Match 49 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Both U Mumba and Haryana Steelers are placed at 6th and 7th position respectively with four wins and four losses for each side. A win for U Mumba will see them leapfrog to the 3rd position on the points table while the Haryana Steelers will be eyeing a victory after their loss against the Telugu Titans last night.

The offense of U Mumba will be confident heading into this match after Rohit Baliyan's nine raid points snatched victory from the jaws of defeat versus Patna. Athul MS scored eight raid points in the same encounter as well. The plethora of options in the raiding department along with Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh (who could make his return tonight) will be crucial against the Steelers.

Vikash Khandola has been the lead raider for the Steelers with 49 raid points in just five matches. Vinay will once again play as a support raider along with Prashant Kumar Rai, who will be a key member of the offensive charge for the team against the strong defense unit of U Mumba.

Despite failing against Patna Pirates, Surinder Singh is the top defender for U Mumba with 24 tackle points. Sandeep Narwal regained his form with three tackle points in his recent match while Fazel Atrachali will be looking to improve his numbers. Young Chang Ko could play as the team's left cover once again.

Haryana's defensive woes have hurt the team so far in this season. They could only manage to pick three tackle points last night versus Telugu Titans. Sunil is their top defender with 19 tackle points in six matches while Dharmaraj Cherelathan, Vikas Kale, and Ravi Kumar will be expected to give the U Mumba raiders a run for their money tonight.

Can U Mumba continue their winning momentum tonight? Or will Haryana Steelers improve their head to head record versus U Mumba?

Head to head record

Played: 6

Won by U Mumba: 4

Won by Haryana Steelers: 2

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time & Date: 7:30 PM IST (19th August 2019)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

