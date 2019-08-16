Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U Mumba vs. Patna Pirates | U Mumba lead 22-9 at half-time | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 16th August 2019

Fazel Atrachali has a 7-5 record against Pardeep Narwal in a personal battle. Could it change tonight?

Arch-rivals U Mumba and Patna Pirates lock horns on the last day of the Ahmedabad leg at EKA Arena by TransStadia in VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019. U Mumba are coming into the game at the back of a close defeat versus Bengal Warriors while Patna Pirates registered a one-sided victory over UP Yoddha.

U Mumba will look to up their ranking with a win as they are currently at 8th spot with 18 points. Patna Pirates will look to improve their negative score difference as they are at the 10th spot with 16 points.

Five points each from Athul MS and Sandeep Narwal has taken U Mumba in the lead in the first half of the match against Patna Pirates. Narwal also reached milestones of completing 500 points in the history of PKL. The U Mumba all-rounder also reached touched 200 raid points mark. Speaking of milestones, it was yet another mielstone day for the Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal as he registered 700 successful raids in the PKL history.

Pardeep Narwal with 59 raid points in seven matches has been the talisman for Patna Pirates' offense. Jang Kun Lee showed some signs of a comeback with five raid points against UP Yoddha. However, Patna will look to address the issue of not finding any support in the raiding department.

Abhishek Singh is the top scorer for U Mumba with 35 raid points. The team found a new hero in the offense with Arjun Deshwal who scored his first Super-10 of Season 7. The team will expect one of the raiders to provide raid points consistently and lead the attack from here on.

As for the defensive front, Jaideep for Patna Pirates has emerged as their top defender with 24 tackle points in seven matches. Neeraj Kumar has proved his worth with eight tackle points in his match against the UP Yoddha's. Vikas Jaglan and Hadi Oshtorak will have a chance to prove their mettle yet again.

Surinder Singh from U Mumba has shown maturity in his game with 24 tackle points. 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal have not been at their best until now as they challenge 'record-breaker' Pardeep Narwal. Young Chang Ko will play a crucial role in super tackle opportunities.

Will the rock-solid defense of U Mumba conquer the Pirates? Or will Patna Pirates move to the top 6 with a win?

Head To Head Record:

Played: 12

U Mumba: 7

Patna Pirates: 5

Tied: 1

Match Details:

Time & Date: 7:30 PM IST (16th August 2019)

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

