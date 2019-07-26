×
Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U.P Yoddha v Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Commentary and Score Card | 26th July 19

Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
82   //    26 Jul 2019, 19:41 IST

Sachin Tanwar will be key for the Fortune Giants
Sachin Tanwar will be key for the Fortune Giants

In the penultimate encounter of the Hyderabad leg as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019, an upbeat Gujarat Fortune Giants squad will look to continue their winning run when they face off against UP Yoddha in Match 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

You can follow the live commentary and updates from the match here.

The Fortune Giants will be brimming with confidence as they head into this game with a massive 42-24 win over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, and with both the raiding and defensive units coming to the party, the Sunil Kumar-led side will be keen on retaining their winning run.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, fell to a massive 31-point victory against the Bengal Warriors and will certainly need to up their game against the defense-heavy Fortune Giants. Although none of their raiders picked up a Super 10, the fine show by Sunil Kumar, More GB and Sachin Tanwar combined brought about a big win for the Fortune Giants.

The return of Rishank Devadiga could be a boost for the Yoddha, although his return from injury is uncertain, in which case the onus will yet again fall on the duo of Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav to score a massive chunk of the points.

Nitesh Kumar did pick up a couple of tackle points and was backed up by Amit, but with none of the other defenders able to keep the Warriors' raiders at bay, the likes of Narender and Sachin Kumar will certainly need to up their game in today's encounter.

Quite coincidentally, the UP Yoddha have never beaten the Gujarat Fortune Giants and with this game only the second game for both sides, one could expect the two teams to go for the kill right from the first blow of the whistle.

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.





Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 UP Yoddha Gujarat Fortune Giants Nitesh Kumar Sachin Tanwar Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
