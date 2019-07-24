Pro Kabaddi Live Score: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Commentary and Score Card | 24th July 19

Can Maninder Singh clinch his first win as captain?

Action continues on Day 4 of Pro Kabaddi 2019 as UP Yoddha take on the Bengal Warriors in the first encounter of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two teams will be playing their first game of the season and more importantly under two first time captains, with Nitesh Kumar set to lead UP Yoddha while Maninder Singh will be the captain of the Bengal Warriors.

Having retained the core of their defensive unit from last season, the Yoddha have done well to sign the services of the famed raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav who will be key for their team's chances against a beefed up defensive unit of the Warriors.

With the exciting addition of burly all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh to the squad, the Iranian will be banked on to keep the raiders from scoring quick points, and he will have the company of veteran cover defender Jeeva Kumar, who will need to fill in the void left behind by Surjeet Singh.

On the raiding front, Maninder Singh will be the 'X-factor' for the Warriors and will have the likes of K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Ravindra Ramesh Kumawart for playing the support roles.

In what will be an exciting one on one tussle, Maninder Singh will be up against his opposite number in Nitesh Kumar and that one battle could undoubtedly have a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

With both teams keen to get off to mark on a winning note, it will be interesting to see which teams registers their first win of the competition.

Head to head record

Matches: 7

Won by UP Yoddha: 2

Won by Bengal Warriors: 2

Tied: 3

What time will the match begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

