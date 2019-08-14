Pro Kabaddi Live Score: U.P. Yoddha v Haryana Steelers | Live Commentary and Match Updates | 14th August 2019

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 7 // 14 Aug 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UP Yoddha look to trounce Haryana Steelers and end their winning momentum tonight.

After registering wins against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates from their last two games, the Haryana Steelers lock horns with UP Yoddha on Day 4 of the Ahmedabad leg at the EKA Arena by TransStadia as part of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Both teams have 16 points in the points table thus far, with Haryana (-21) having a better score difference than UP (-71). A win for either side will consolidate their position in the upper tier of the points table.

You may follow the PKL live score, commentary and updates from the match here.

UP Yoddha have the lowest raid points (80) in comparison to other teams in season 7. Monu Goyat is their top scorer with 28 raid points in seven matches. However, with the return of Shrikant Jadhav, who picked up nine raid points in his recent encounter, the Yoddha will need to raiding unit to strike it rich.

Vikash Kandola, after his comeback from injury has already scored 28 raid points in three matches. He will lead the team's offense with Naveen Bazzad and Vinay, who have been decent as support raiders to the Steelers. Haryana could dominate the match in terms of raiding if they score raid points consistently.

UP Yoddha's defense has been somewhat balanced, owing to which they won two matches. Left corner Sumit is their find of the season with 22 tackle points in just seven matches. Nitesh Kumar will look to regain his touch after a slow start to the season while Ashu Singh and Amit Narwal will yet again be banked to make a significant contribution to the team.

Haryana Steelers will be happy with the form of Vikas Kale, who scored six tackle points against an in-form raiding duo of Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar of Bengaluru. The team might switch Kuldeep Singh for Sunil in the corners with Dharmaraj Cheralathan. Ravi Kumar might play another match as the left cover of the team.

Can UP Yoddha book a victory with a composed performance? Or will the Haryana Steelers register a hat-trick of wins tonight?

Head To Head Record

Played: 2

Advertisement

UP Yoddha: 1

Haryana Steelers: 1

Tied: 0

Match Details

Time and Date: 7:30 PM IST (14th August 2019)

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Star Sports

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Live Updates: Sportskeeda