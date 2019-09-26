Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Naveen Kumar helped Dabang Delhi regain the top position

Three-time winners, Patna Pirates met the mighty Dabang Delhi K.C. in Match No. 108 of Pro Kabaddi 2019. The Pirates dominated the proceedings for most of the match but ultimately, Joginder Narwal's team won the match by 4 points.

Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show with 19 raid points as he led his side from the front. South Korean star Jang Kun Lee supported him to perfection with 7 raid points and even the defense did well in the first 35 minutes of play.

But Dabang Delhi's all-rounder Vijay turned the tables with a 5-pointer Super Raid. He took out four defenders and claimed a bonus to reduce the deficit to one point and send Patna Pirates on the verge of an all-out.

Naveen Kumar registered his 16th consecutive Super 10 in the tournament to help Dabang Delhi reach the top of the standings once again. Anil Kumar too chipped in with 4 tackle points in the defensive unit.

When the match ended, the scoreline read 43-39 in Dabang Delhi K.C.'s favour.

Here's a look at the updated points table after the solitary match played on 26th September 2019 -

Updated Points Table of Pro Kabaddi 2019

Dabang Delhi K.C. have moved back to the No. 1 position with 77 points while Bengal Warriors have slipped to the 2nd spot. After tonight's loss, Patna Pirates have stayed at the ninth spot with 40 points from 19 matches.

Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. are already through to the playoffs while Tamil Thalaivas are the only team to have been eliminated from the tournament. It will be interesting to see which four teams join Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors in the playoffs.

