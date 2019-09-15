Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 47 // 15 Sep 2019, 22:56 IST

Pardeep Narwal's brilliance helped Patna Pirates win the match by a comprehensive margin

The 2nd night of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg witnessed two blockbuster encounters with the table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. defeating two-time runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants in the first match while home team Puneri Paltan lost their match to the three-time champions, Patna Pirates.

In the first match of the day between Delhi and Gujarat, the Delhi-based franchise troubled Manpreet Singh's men with their magnificent performance in both the departments. Ravinder Pahal and Naveen Kumar led their side from the front with the latter executing a Super Raid to inflict the first all-out on Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Dabang Delhi K.C. repeated the same performance after the all-out to take an 11-point lead heading into the 2nd half. They inflicted the second all-out soon but, the Gujarat team bounced back into the contest, courtesy Rohit Gulia's superb raiding. However, his Super 10 could not help his side win the match as Delhi overcame his brilliance to win the match by 34-30.

In the following match, Pardeep Narwal and Neeraj Kumar did not allow the home team, Puneri Paltan to record their second consecutive win at home. The captain scored 18 raid points while the cover defender supported him with 11 tackle points to guide Patna Pirates to a huge 55-33 win. Patna's corner defender, Hadi Oshtorak also heavily contributed to his team's cause with his two successful raids.

Here's a look at the updated points table of PKL 7 after the two gruelling encounters played tonight -

Updated Points Table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019

With a win over Gujarat Fortune Giants, Dabang Delhi K.C. have consolidated their position at the top while the Ahmedabad-based franchise fell to the 9th position after Patna Pirates recorded a big win in their match. Puneri Paltan continue to be at the 10th position but their score difference of -46 may trouble them in the final stages of the league.

