Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after the first half of Greater Noida leg

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 08 Oct 2019, 00:17 IST

Rahul Chaudhari and co. finally broke their losing streak

The final leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 is underway in Greater Noida as the hosts U.P. Yoddha will look to garner some momentum ahead of the playoffs of the ongoing season.

Talking about the results of the matches played so far in the Greater Noida leg, U.P. Yoddha have recorded victories against table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan in the two matches the Nitesh Kumar-led side has featured in.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates ended their season on a high with a monumental win against Bengal Warriors while they also defeated the Gujarat Fortune Giants in a rematch of the season 5 finale.

However, the Manpreet Singh-coached franchise overcame that defeat and showed character to overcome a challenge from the Telugu Titans to end their campaign on a winning note. Also, the Tamil Thalaivas snapped their losing streak to claim a consolatory win against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Here's a look at the updated points table of Pro Kabaddi 2019 after the first half of the Greater Noida leg -

U.P. Yoddha jumped up to fourth place with 68 points from 20 games. The home side still have two matches in hand, which means that they have a slim chance of finishing in the second position.

Dabang Delhi K.C. find themselves at the top of the points table despite their defeat while the Bengal Warriors' score difference has taken a dip after their loss against the Patna Pirates while the latter finished at the eighth position with 51 points, a similar number of points to the Gujarat Fortune Giants.

The last two teams on the points table, the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans will be keen on avoiding the wooden spoon. If the Tamil Thalaivas win their next match against the Warriors and the Telugu Titans lose to U.P. Yoddha by a margin of eight points or more, this sequence will see the Thalaivas finish rock-bottom on the points table.