Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after the Greater Noida leg  

U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C. played out a thrilling tie in Greater Noida

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2019 has come to an end and we now know that Dabang Delhi K.C. are the table-toppers of this season. When the season began, no one would have expected Delhi to dominate the way they have this season but the truth is Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors are the top two teams of this season.

In the Greater Noida leg, hosts U.P. Yoddha managed to win three of their four home matches thus entertaining the fans who turned up at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. They defeated Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. at their home but Nitesh Kumar's men could not overcome the challenge from Siddharth Desai's Telugu Titans.

The Titans had earlier lost their match to Gujarat Fortune Giants before ending their campaign with a win over the Yoddhas. Patna Pirates wowed the fans with two impressive performances in the Greater Noida leg while Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers did not win a single match during the last week of the league phase.

Tamil Thalaivas broke their longstanding losing streak versus Jaipur, however, their campaign ended on a sour note against Bengal Warriors. Haryana Steelers lost their game versus U Mumba whereas Delhi and U Mumba played out a tie on the final night of U.P. Yoddha's home leg.

With this leg, the league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2019 has ended and now the action will move to the playoffs. This means that the following standings will be considered as the final points table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 -

As mentioned ahead, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors are the top two teams of the season and they will be joined by U.P. Yoddha, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls in the playoffs. Tamil Thalaivas took the wooden spoon home with just 4 wins in 22 matches while Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan failed to cross the 50-point mark.

Gujarat Fortune Giants and Patna Pirates ended the season with the same number of points while Jaipur Pink Panthers narrowly missed out on a place in the Top 6.

