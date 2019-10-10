Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019: PKL Points Table updated after U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 76 // 10 Oct 2019, 22:02 IST

Dong Geon Lee scored 9 raid points for U Mumba

The Season 2 champions, U Mumba recorded a 6-point win over the Haryana Steelers in Match No. 130 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. Ajinkya Kapre and Fazel Atrachali proved to be the stars for the Mumbai-based franchise as they scored a combined total of 18 points between themselves.

The young raider, Kapre scored 9 points in the raiding department and a solitary tackle point as well whereas the Iranian defender, Atrachali scalped 8 tackle points to trouble Vikash Kandola and Co. He received the support of Sandeep Narwal in the defence as the former Puneri Paltan star picked up a High 5 in the fixture. Also, Korean raider Dong Geon Lee's nine raid points played a major role in U Mumba's success.

From the losing team, Vinay stood out by taking a Super 10 and skipper Vikash Kandola contributed 6 points to the team's score. The team's third raider, Naveen scored 4 raid points while cover defender, Ravi Kumar emerged as the best defender for Haryana Steelers with 4 tackle points.

Since both these teams had qualified for the playoffs, this result will not have a major impact on their fortunes but here's how things stand in the points table after the solitary match played on October 10, 2019 -

Updated 'Points Table' of Pro Kabaddi 2019

With this victory, U Mumba have climbed up to the fourth position and are just two points away from the 3rd-placed Haryana Steelers. If the Fazel Atrachali-led U Mumba win their next match against Dabang Delhi K.C., they will seal the 3rd spot on the standings while in the last match of the league stage, U.P. Yoddha will meet the Bengaluru Bulls.

Hence, the fans will get a perfect idea of the playoffs line-up after the two encounters tomorrow.

