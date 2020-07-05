Pro Kabaddi: Rishank Devadiga picks Anup Kumar as captain of all-time PKL 7

Pro Kabaddi League star Rishank Devadiga on Sunday named Anup Kumar as the captain of his all-time PKL 7. The UP Yoddha raider named four former U Mumba players as a part of the team's defensive unit, while he chose Pardeep Narwal and Naveen Kumar as the lead raiders of his team.

In a live chat on Sportskeeda's Instagram page, Rishank Devadiga spoke on several interesting topics such as prospect of kabaddi featuring in the Olympics, his journey in the sport and other subjects.

Having represented U Mumba for the first four seasons of the PKL, Rishank Devadiga switched to UP Yoddha for PKL 5.

And, despite having played with and against a number of PKL stars, Rishank Devadiga instantly named Anup Kumar as the first player and the captain of his all-time PKL 7.

"I have been a fan of Anup Sir since day one. So, he will be the captain of my side," Rishank Devadiga said immediately.

As for the members of his defensive unit, Rishank Devadiga picked left corner expert Ravinder Pahal and as for the right corner, the ace raider picked his former PKL teammate and Iranian player, Fazel Atrachali.

The 26-year-old raider named the deadly duo of experienced PKL stars Vishal Mane and Jeeva Kumar as his team's cover defenders. It is worth noting that four players Rishank Devadiga picked, apart from Ravinder Pahal, have been a part of U Mumba at one point in their careers.

As for the raiders in his side, Rishank Devadiga entrusted the raiding responsibilities to Patna Pirates' skipper Pardeep Narwal and Dabang Delhi's rising star Naveen Kumar.

Rishank Devadiga's all-time PKL 7: Anup Kumar (c), Ravinder Pahal, Fazel Atrachali, Vishal Mane, Jeeva Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, and Naveen Kumar.