Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Five players who have disappointed so far

Theses players have failed to deliver so far

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 13:49 IST

Rajesh Narwal has found the going tough in the PKL this season

Season 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League has handsomely rewarded those individuals who have managed to display consistency and grit. But at the same time, the league has been merciless towards those players who haven't managed to bring their A game to the table.

With games coming in thick and fast, it's getting dangerously easy for players to slip into a downward momentum and the road back to the top is arduous, to say the least. Let's take a look at five players who have so far failed to hit top form this season.

#1 Rajesh Narwal

UP Yoddha have has to endure a torrid time in their home leg. With four losses on the trot, the PKL debutants have been poor in recent times. A large part of this downfall could be attributed to Rajesh Narwal's poor form.

Prior the to the tournament, he was pipped as an all-rounder who would play a vital role for his team. But in nine matches so far, Rajesh has managed just 22 points in total. Add to that, he's been petulant on the mat, arguing needlessly with the referees.