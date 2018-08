Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Official Schedule and Timings Released, Download PDF File of PKL Timetable

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST News 874 // 22 Aug 2018, 19:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6, Begins 5th October 2018!

The schedule for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 6 which awaits action-packed Kabaddi is released. One of the highly anticipated leagues of India, the sixth edition Pro Kabaddi League is all set to mark its return on 5th October 2018 and the tournament will end on 5th January 2019.

1⃣3⃣ venues

1⃣2⃣ teams

7⃣5⃣ days of action-packed kabaddi



Here's how the kabaddi bandwagon will take over the country come #VivoProKabaddi Season 6! pic.twitter.com/7Zfxb1UhpJ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 22, 2018

The Season 6 auctions broke many records as Monu Goyat became the first ever ₹1.51 crore wonder as Haryana Steelers signed him for such an enormous price. Telegu Titans surprisingly used their FBM card on Rahul Chaudhari at ₹1.29 crores. Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nitin Tomar bagged ₹1.15 crores from Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan respectively.

In season 5, the teams increased from 8 to 12 that raised the competitiveness in the competition. Fans witnessed 13 weeks of action-packed raiding and breath-taking defending throughout the season with a course of over 138 matches. Season 5 finals between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants amassed a record-breaking 313 million viewership with Patna Pirates winning their third consecutive title (55-38).

Just like Season 5, the league will continue to have the same format which saw 13 weeks of Kabaddi action. The highly anticipated Wild Card Matches will take place in Bengal Warriors' home leg of Kolkata. Eliminator 1 and 2 will take place on 30th December 2018 in Kochi. Qualifier-1 and Eliminator-3 will take place on 31st December 2018 in Kochi itself. The Qualifier-2 and final match will take place on 3rd and 5th January 2019 in Mumbai.

Here is the schedule of the upcoming sixth edition of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018:

Chennai:

5th October: Friday

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Telegu Titans

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

6th October: Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

7th October: Sunday

Puneri Paltan vs. Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas vs. UP Yoddha

8th October: Monday

Rest Day

9th October: Tuesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Telegu Titans

10th October: Wednesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengaluru Bulls

11th October: Thursday

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Bengal Warriors

Sonipat:

12th October: Friday

Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

13th October: Saturday

Puneri Paltan vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

14th October: Sunday

Telegu Titans vs. UP Yoddha

Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

15th October: Monday

Rest Day

16th October: Tuesday

Bengal Warriors vs. Telegu Titans

Haryana Steelers vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

17th October: Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers vs. U Mumba

18th October: Thursday

Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Pune:

19th October: Friday

Patna Pirates vs. Telegu Titans

Puneri Paltan vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

20th October: Saturday

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan vs. U Mumba

21st October: Sunday (Inter Zone Week)

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengaluru Bulls

22nd October: Monday (Inter Zone Week)

Rest Day

23rd October: Tuesday (Inter Zone Week)

U Mumba vs. Telegu Titans

Puneri Paltan vs. Tamil Thalaivas

24th October: Wednesday (Inter Zone Week)

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan vs. UP Yoddha

25th October: Thursday

Rest Day

Patna:

26th October: Friday (Inter Zone Week)

Patna Pirates vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Tamil Thalaivas

27th October: Saturday (Inter Zone Week)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates vs. U Mumba

28th October: Sunday (Inter Zone Week)

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddha

Patna Pirates vs. Haryana Steelers

29th October: Monday

Rest Day

30th October: Tuesday

Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Patna Pirates vs. Telegu Titans

31st October: Wednesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates vs. Bengaluru Bulls

1sr November:

Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors

U.P. Greater Noida:

2nd November: Friday

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

3rd November: Saturday

U Mumba vs. Puneri Paltan

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

4th November: Sunday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

UP Yoddha vs. Bengal Warriors

5th November: Monday

Rest Day

6th November: Tuesday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha vs. Telegu Titans

7th November: Wednesday

UP Yoddha vs. Patna Pirates

8th November: Thursday

Haryana Steelers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

UP Yoddha vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai:

9th November: Friday

U Mumba vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs. Telegu Titans

10th November: Saturday

Patna Pirates vs. Bengal Warriors

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

11th November: Sunday

U Mumba vs. Haryana Steelers

12th November: Monday

Rest Day

13th November: Tuesday (Inter Zone Week)

Puneri Paltan vs. Telegu Titans

U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

14th November: Wednesday (Inter Zone Week)

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Haryana Steelers

U Mumba vs. Bengaluru Bulls

15th November: Thursday (Inter Zone Week)

Patna Pirates vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Ahemdabad:

16th November: Friday (Inter Zone Week)

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. UP Yoddha

17th November: Saturday (Inter Zone Week)

Puneri Paltan vs. Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Bengaluru Bulls

18th November: Sunday (Inter Zone Week)

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. UP Yoddha

19th November: Monday

Rest Day

20th November: Tuesday

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Telegu Titans

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

21st November: Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. U Mumba

22nd November: Thursday

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs. Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru:

23rd November: Friday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

24th November: Saturday

U Mumba vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas

25th November: Sunday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Patna Pirates

26th November: Monday

Rest Day

27th November: Tuesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telegu Titans

28th November: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls vs. UP Yoddha

29th November: Thursday

Puneri Paltan vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Bengal Warriors

Delhi:

30th November: Friday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Patna Pirates

1st December: Saturday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba

2nd December: Sunday

U Mumba vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Puneri Paltan

3rd December: Monday

Rest Day

4th December: Tuesday (Inter Zone Week)

Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Telegu Titans

5th December: Wednesday (Inter Zone Week)

Haryana Steelers vs. Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengaluru Bulls

6th December: Thursday (Inter Zone Week)

UP Yoddha vs. Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad:

7th December: Friday (Inter Zone Week)

Telegu Titans vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Patna Pirates vs. Puneri Paltan

8th December: Saturday (Inter Zone Week)

U Mumba vs. Bengal Warriors

Telegu Titans vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

9th December: Sunday (Inter Zone Week)

Tamil Thalaivas vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telegu Titans vs. Haryana Steelers

10th December: Monday

Rest Day

11th December: Tuesday

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba

Telegu Titans vs. UP Yoddha

12th December: Wednesday

Haryana Steelers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

Telegu Titans vs. Bengaluru Bulls

13th December: Thursday

Telegu Titans vs. Patna Pirates

Jaipur:

14th December: Friday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

15th December: Saturday

UP Yoddha vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. U Mumba

16th December: Sunday

Patna Pirates vs. UP Yoddha

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants

17th December: Monday

Rest Day

18th December: Tuesday

Bengaluru Bulls vs. Telegu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Haryana Steelers

19th December: Wednesday

Patna Pirates vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants.

20th December: Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Dabang Delhi K.C.

Kolkata:

21st December: Friday

Wildcard Match (Bengal Warriors vs. TBD)

22nd December: Saturday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs. TBD)

Bengal Warriors vs. Patna Pirates

23rd Decemeber: Sunday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs. TBD)

Bengal Warriors vs. Tamil Thalaivas

24th December: Monday

Rest Day

25th December: Tuesday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs. TBD)

Bengal Warriors vs. Telegu Titans

26th December: Wednesday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs. TBD)

Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls

27th December: Thursday

Wildcard Match (TBD vs. TBD)

Bengal Warriors vs. UP Yoddha

Playoffs Round

Kochi:

30th December: Sunday

Eliminator-1 (TBD vs. TBD)

Eliminator-2 (TBD vs. TBD)

31st December: Monday

Qualifier-1 (TBD vs. TBD)

Eliminator-3 (TBD vs. TBD)

Mumbai:

3rd January: Thursday

Qualifier-2 (TBD vs. TBD)

5th January: Saturday

Final (TBD vs. TBD)

PDF File Download Link:

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018

Season 6 2018 PDF File