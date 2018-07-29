Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Predicting Bengal Warriors' starting seven for the initial matches

Bengal Warriors' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 6!

The Kolkata based team, Bengal Warriors had dominated the charts in Pro Kabaddi Season 5 which was a marvellous run consisting of Maninder Singh's epic comeback from injury and the captain, Surjeet Singh, leading the defence from the front. Their wide gaps in the right corner and the left cover was their weakness in Season 5. However, Bengal Warriors soared right bak that brought shivers down the spine of many teams including the champions, Patna Pirates themselves.

In the Season 6 auctions, Bengal Warriors signed 19 players in their squad with Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh as their retained players. PO Surjeet was the highest paid player with ₹80.3 lakhs. While coach Jagdish Kumble will continue to instruct the team as the head coach, here's how Bengal Warriors might line up their playing 7 for the initial games of Pro Kabaddi Season 6!

Right Corner: Baldev Singh

Baldev will be debuting in the Pro Kabaddi League

A courageous right corner hailing from Dabhota of Himachal Pradesh, Baldev Singh is a beast when it comes to breath-taking back holds with his agility. He is a veteran of the game and has participated in the Senior National Championships from 2013 and now will be donning the sky blue jersey of Bengal Warriors.

His chain tackles are glorious to watch as he breaks the momentum of the raider targeting the upper body firmly. He has some skilful set up in the defensive arsenal; he can dive over the knees of the raider as well. An exciting defender, all in all, Baldev will look to impress his Warriors' army in the days to come.

