Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Puneri Paltan's starting seven for initial matches

Vijay Sain

Puneri Paltan's squad for upcoming Pro Kabaddi League

The franchise representing Pune, Maharashtra, Puneri Paltan are fearless and dominant on the Kabaddi mat. They were the most well-balanced side in Pro Kabaddi Season 5 with immensely experienced players in every department.

While Deepak Niwas Hooda led the raiding unit with the do-or-die specialist known as Rajesh Mondal, the corner duo of Sandeep-Girish brought shivers down the spine of raiders.

However, their raiding took them down in the Eliminator match against Patna Pirates. It was just a bad day, perhaps for the Paltans where they were a bit short below par.

Before the Season 6 auctions, Puneri Paltan retained 4 players namely, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rajesh Mondal and Gurunath More. The new young players retained were Monu, Vikas Khatri, Rinku Narwal and Amit Kumar.

In the Season 6 auctions, Puneri Paltan signed their former raider Nitin Tomar at a whopping signing amount of ₹1.15 crores, making him their most expensive player. They've managed to build a balanced squad of 17 players loaded with top guns.

With Ashan Kumar as the new head coach and Ashok Shinde as the chief mentor, this is how Puneri Paltan's playing 7 might look like for their initial games.

Right Corner: Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal has played for the Patna Pirates and Telegu Titans before as well.

There is literally nothing that 'the beast from the east' cannot do. Whether it is blocking the raiders with his upper body force, jumping over the chain tackle effort from the opposition, dashing the raiders out of the court or bringing raid points with his skips, he can do it all with ease.

He is the 3rd best all-rounder in Pro Kabaddi with over 83 matches played. There arouses a bit of fear in the opposition when they witness Sandeep's aggression on the mat. With 204 raid points and 213 tackle points including 16 super tackles, Sandeep has justified his nickname.

Raw aggression combined with agility and power, Sandeep Narwal will unleash dominance on the mat once again.

