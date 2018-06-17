Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of Telugu Titans

Team analysis of Telugu Titans for PKL 6.

anil kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
17 Jun 2018
895

PKL was founded by Marshall Sports. The first season of PKL was held in 2014 with eight teams. The total number of teams was increased to 12 in season 5.

The auctions of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 took place on the 30th and 31st of May.

Monu Goyat became the costliest player in the league after being bought by Haryana Steelers for a massive ₹151 lakhs.

Iranian defender Fazel atrachali became the costliest overseas player in the league. He was bought by U Mumba. He joined the one crore club along with players like Rahul Choudary, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Hooda.

Naveen Kumar is the coach of Telugu Titans.

HERE IS THE FULL REVIEW OF TELUGU TITANS SQUAD:

#1 RAIDERS

Telugu Titans have a total of seven raiders. The core of the raiding department remains same. The list consists of 'Raid Machine', Rahul Choudhari. He is the first player in the history of PKL to reach 600 raid points. He played for Telugu Titans in all seasons.

He is arguably one of the best raiders in the league. In season 5, he scored a total of 193 points. Telugu Titans failed to reach playoffs in last season. But this time, fans are expecting a lot from them.

The second player in this list is Nilesh Salunke.In season 5, he scored a total of 98 raid points in 21 matches. As always Nilesh will play the supporting role to Rahul. His form is crucial for the fortunes of titans. Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Rakshith are the other reliable options in the squad. Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, and Anand are the remaining raiders.they are very inexperienced.

Altogether, the raiding side looks good on paper. They should have gone for other experienced raiders to support Rahul and Nilesh.







Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Telugu Titans Rahul Chaudhari Abozar Mohajermighani
