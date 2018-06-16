Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team Analysis of Bengal Warriors

Here is a full-fledged review of the squad of Bengal Warriors for the upcoming PKL 6

Bengal Warriors full squad

The auctions of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 took place on the 30th and 31st of May. A total of 422 players went under the hammer out of which 181 players got divided into the twelve teams.

Monu Goyat became the costliest player on Day 1 of the auctions after being bought by Haryana Steelers for a huge sum of ₹151 lakhs.

Fazel Atrachali became the priciest foreign player after being bought by Ronnie Screwvala's U Mumba for a massive ₹100 lakhs.

Bengal Warriors was also present in the auctions as one of twelve teams. Coach Jagdish Kumble cherished his old team way too much. He tried to snip back the former players of Bengal Warriors for season 6.

Here is the expert analysis of the full squad of Bengal Warriors:

Raiders

There is a total of eight raiders on the team. Maninder Singh is one of them. He was retained by Bengal Warriors. Maninder played brilliantly last season. He played in season 5 after a long break of three seasons but it did not affect his game.

Maninder played for the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 1. He pitched in a lot in the team's win.

The second player in this list is the South Korean star, Jang Kun Lee. He has been playing for Warriors since season 1 and has established himself as the best overseas raider. He has a leviathan fan following in India and fans are happy to see him back in Bengal.

Mahesh Goud, who played for Bengal's franchise till season 3 before making a switch to Patna Pirates, will also be seen playing for the team. He showed a highly impressive game last season for UP Yoddhas and is anticipated to do the same for Bengal in the approaching season.

Other young players like Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Amit Kumar, Ashish Chokkar and Mithin Kumar will also be donning on Bengal's t-shirt.

All in all, Bengal's raiding side is quite nice. Maninder and Lee are highly skilled and experienced players. The other young raiders if played well would be of great abet.