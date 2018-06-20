Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of Patna Pirates

The squad of the Patna Pirates looks good.

anil kumar CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 02:34 IST 150 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Patna Pirates became champions of PKL after defeating Gujarat Fortune Giants

PKL was founded by Mashal Sports. The first season of PKL was held in 2014 with eight teams. The total number of teams was increased to 12 in season five.

The auctions of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season six took place on the 30th and 31st of May. Six players became crorepatis on pro kabaddi auctions. Monu Goyat tops the chart with 1.51 crores followed by Rahul Choudhari's 1.29 crores. Fazel Atrachali became the costliest overseas player in the league after being bought by U Mumba.

Patna Pirates Squad looks good

Let's take a look into Patna's team.

Patna Pirates defeated Gujarat Fortune Giants in the finals of season five. Pardeep Narwal scored 19 points in that match.

Patna Pirates is a Patna based franchise, which is led by Pardeep Narwal. Ram Mehar Singh is the coach of Patna Pirates. Rajesh V. Shah is the owner of Patna Pirates. Patna Pirates is the most successful franchise in PKL.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 final became the most watched non-cricket event on television. This match was viewed by 26.2 million people.

HERE IS THE FULL REVIEW OF PATNA PIRATES SQUAD:

#1 Raiders

Deepak Narwal scored 87 points in 16 matches playing for Bengal Warriors in season five

Patna Pirates have a total of six raiders in their squad. The Patna based team decided to retain the Sonepat-born raider for his exploits in the previous editions.

Dubki king, as he is popularly known, has a mammoth 369 raid points to his name, topping the charts in the last edition.

The MVP of the season five has also scored fastest 50 raid points in the history of Pro Kabaddi league in just four matches. Pardeep is the first player to score 350 points in a single season. He is arguably one of the best if not the best raider in the league.

Deepak Narwal scored 87 points in 16 matches playing for Bengal Warriors in season five. Pirates bought him for 57 lakhs. He is expected to play the supporting role to Pardeep Narwal.

Other raiders in the squad are Tushar Patil, Surender Singh, Vikas Jaglan, and Manjeet. Tushar played for Jaipur in season five, where he made his presence felt with his performance. Surender played for UP, where he scored 70 points in 18 matches.

Altogether, Pirates raiding side is quite impressive. It will be fantastic if Pardeep gets enough support from others as well.