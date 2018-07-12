Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of Puneri Paltan

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 420 // 12 Jul 2018, 03:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Puneri Paltan's full squad

The auctions of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League took place on the 30th and 31st of May, which saw 181 players getting divided into the respective 12 teams. Monu Goyat (₹151 lakhs) was the costliest players in the auctions.

Players including Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Deepak Hooda and Fazel Atrachali joined the crore club. Prashanth Rai became the priciest player on Day 2 of the auctions.

Pune's franchise was also present in the auctions. This substantial Maharashtrian team has shown an enthralling game in the previous seasons. They anticipated building a great team just like the other seasons.

Puneri Paltan's management made some great choices during the auctions. They were witty with their retained players' list as well.

Retaining Sandeep Narwal and Rajesh Mondal along with some youngsters like Rinku Narwal and GB More was a really good step.

Here is an expert analysis of Puneri Paltan's full squad:

Raiders

Raiders

There are six raiders on the team. The phenomenal Nitin Tomar is one of them. He was one of the costliest players in the auctions as he bagged a massive ₹115 lakhs. He made a debut in season 3 from Bengal Warriors.

Nitin has previously played in Paltan in season 4 where he showed a good game. He failed to prove his mettle in season 5, where he played from UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan CEO Kailash Kandpal also made an extra bid for Nitin Tomar to dissuade UP Yoddha from using their FBM card.

The sensation of Pune's franchise, Rajesh Mondal, is also in the list. This man has proved his presence since season 1 where he played for Bengaluru Bulls.

He made a switch to Patna Pirates and hence contributed a massive role in the team winning the trophy twice. Mondal, well known for his copper-coloured hair will play an important role in season 6 for Puneri Paltan.

Many outstanding young players like GB More, Akshay Jadhav, Deepak Dahiya and Parvesh will also be seen donning Pune's orange t-shirt.

All-in-all, Pune's raiding side is highly impressive. With the perfect blend of experience and talent, we expect them to do wonders.