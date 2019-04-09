×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Team analysis of Bengal Warriors

Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
71   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:20 IST

The Bengal Warriors have made some important signings this season
The Bengal Warriors have made some important signings this season

The Bengal Warriors' outfit is one that has managed to continually improve with each season, from having hit rock bottom in season four of the Pro Kabaddi League to entering the qualifiers of season five and the eliminator in season six.

In season five, under the leadership of ace cover defender Surjeet Singh, the Warriors made it to the playoffs for the first time and retained their skipper for the sixth season, along with quality raider Maninder Singh.

However, ahead of the season seven auctions, the Bengal Warriors pulled a rabbit out of the hat as they opted to retain the services of Maninder Singh along with the retentions of young stars such as Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Baldev Singh and Adarsh T.

With the likes of Jang Kun Lee and skipper Surjeet Singh released from the squad, the onus was on the Warriors' management to build a core around Maninder Singh.

How did the Bengal Warriors fare in the auctions?

The Warriors were all over the headlines right from the start of the auctions as they made the second costliest foreign player purchase in the history of the league when they landed a ₹77.75 lakh bid for Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh and followed it up by signing compatriot Mohammad Taghi for ₹15.5 lakh.

With Nabibakhsh set to complement Maninder Singh, the focus was soon shifted to adding might to the defensive unit as the Warriors signed up veteran defender Jeeva Kumar (₹31 lakh) and exciting corner defender Rinku Narwal (₹20 lakh).

Just as a final incentive to beef up the raiding unit, the Warriors also procured the services of seasoned raider K Prapanjan for ₹55.5 lakhs as they rounded up their opening day purchases.

On the second day, the Warriors looked aggressive as they signed AR Avinash (₹10 lakh), Amit Dhumal (₹10 lakh) and Dharmendra Singh (₹10 lakh) before using their 'Final Bid Match' cards on retaining the services of Rakesh Narwal and also added Amit to their roster for ₹16.25 lakh and ₹17.5 lakh respectively.

From the unsold players' list, Sukesh Hegde (₹20 lakh) and Viraj Vishnu Landge (₹10 lakh) attracted bids from the Warriors while Bhuvneshwar Gaur's skill in crucial moments for the Steelers last season earned him a ₹10 lakh contract with the Bengal Warriors.

Advertisement

What could be some problems the Warriors might face?

The Bengal Warriors have a solid looking raiding unit boasting of the likes of Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, and Sukesh Hegde but the real problem could lie in their defensive unit's lack of star players.

While Jeeva Kumar certainly brings in the experience to the team, he was not in the best of touch for the UP Yoddha last season and with Baldev Singh proving to be too aggressive, the Warriors might miss the value of Surjeet Singh or Ran Singh in the squad.

Bengal Warriors full squad:

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Mohammad Taghi, K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Amir Santosh Dhumal, AR Avinash,

Defenders: Jeeva Kumar, Baldev Singh, Adarsh T, Viraj Landge, Rinku Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Dharmendra Singh, Sahil (NYP).




Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Sports. Sports and a whole lot of sports.
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction : Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
What happens if a playoff match ends in a tie in Pro Kabaddi?
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 Auction: List of foreign players sold on day 1
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Team analysis of Bengaluru Bulls
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Detailed analysis of the Elite Retained Players' list
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Puneri Paltan
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Top 5 Raiders from the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us