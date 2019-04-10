Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Team Analysis of U Mumba

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 72 // 10 Apr 2019, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U Mumba failed to make it to the finale of last year's VIVO Pro Kabaddi League

U Mumba are the most consistent team of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, as they reached the play-offs in most of the initial seasons. However, the team's form dipped soon, which led to the exclusion of long time leader and Captain Cool, Anup Kumar from the side.

The owners and the team management formed a new look team for the sixth season, a team which had the perfect blend of youth and experience. Siddharth Desai and Fazel Atrachali were the top two performers for U Mumba in season six. However, the franchise surprised everyone by releasing star raider, Siddharth Desai ahead of the seventh season.

Also Read - PKL 2019: 4 players who have been shockingly released by their franchises ahead of the auction

They, however, retained Fazel Atrachali and then bought the beast Sandeep Narwal in the auction to bolster their defense.

How did the U Mumba fare in the auctions?

With the likes of Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal set to accompany Surinder Singh and Rajguru Subramanium, the defense of U Mumba is one of the best in the league.

But, the same cannot be said of their raiding department. The Mumbai-based franchise has Vinoth Kumar, Dong Geon Lee and Rohit Baliyan as their top three raiders. The trio will have the support of the new young players and Athul M.S.

None of the raiders have a good background in Pro Kabaddi League. Also, apart from Sandeep Narwal, there is no single all-rounder U Mumba can bank on.

What could be some problems U Mumba might face?

The only problem that U Mumba will face is in their raiding department. Their raiders are way too inferior as compared to other teams and they will dearly miss Siddharth Desai in the upcoming season.

In the Pro Kabaddi League, we always see the new young players out-shining established campaigners; U Mumba will be hoping that the young blood bought by them delivers the goods.

Advertisement