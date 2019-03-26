×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL 2019: 5 players who have been shockingly released by their franchises ahead of the auction

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26 Mar 2019, 20:20 IST

U Mumba's Siddharth Desai and Telugu Titans' Rahul Chaudhari will go under the hammer on April 8th and 9th
U Mumba's Siddharth Desai and Telugu Titans' Rahul Chaudhari will go under the hammer on April 8th and 9th

The player auction of the 7th season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will take place at Mumbai on 8th and 9th April. Ahead of the auction, all the 12 franchises had to announce the players they want to retain and a total of 29 players will play for the same franchise they did for in 2018-19.

Last year, all the franchises had retained 21 players in total and the number has gone up by 8 this year. In 2018-19, Bengaluru Bulls overcame the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the finale to win their first ever PKL title. Pawan Sehrawat played the lead role in Bengaluru's success as the south Indian franchise put an end to Patna Pirates' title winning streak.

Also Read - Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Official list of the Elite Retained Players announced

The retention list has proven to be full of surprises as some “Crorepatis” of last year’s Pro Kabaddi League auction could not retain their place in their respective franchise.

Here are the 5 players who have been shockingly released by their Pro Kabaddi League franchises ahead of the player auction set to take place in April.

#5 Monu Goyat (Haryana Steelers)

Monu Goyat failed to impress in the previous edition of VIVO PKL
Monu Goyat failed to impress in the previous edition of VIVO PKL

Performance in PKL 2018 - 164 raid points in 20 matches, team finished last in Pool A table

Sonipat based Haryana Steelers made the costliest buy in PKL history when they bought star raider, Monu Goyat for a staggering amount of ₹1.51 crores in the auction. Monu had a stellar season 5 with the Patna Pirates which helped him fetch such a huge amount in the auction.

However, the raider could not repeat his past success as he could only manage 164 raid points in 20 matches. Because of Surender Nada’s injury, Monu Goyat took over the captaincy of Haryana Steelers as well but he could not lead his team to the play-offs. Given the talented player Monu Goyat is, it would be no surprise if the Haryana Steelers buy him back in this year’s auction but at a lower auction price.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule and live scores.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Telugu Titans Rahul Chaudhari Siddharth Desai
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
12 Kabaddi Stadiums hosting Vivo PKL and their maximum seating capacity
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men
RELATED STORY
5 states where kabaddi is played the most
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch out for at the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the auction
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: All Star 7
RELATED STORY
5 of the best one-club players in Star Sports Pro Kabaddi
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Telugu Titans can win the title
RELATED STORY
How the Telugu Titans can qualify for the playoffs of VIVO PKL 6
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us