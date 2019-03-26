PKL 2019: 5 players who have been shockingly released by their franchises ahead of the auction

U Mumba's Siddharth Desai and Telugu Titans' Rahul Chaudhari will go under the hammer on April 8th and 9th

The player auction of the 7th season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will take place at Mumbai on 8th and 9th April. Ahead of the auction, all the 12 franchises had to announce the players they want to retain and a total of 29 players will play for the same franchise they did for in 2018-19.

Last year, all the franchises had retained 21 players in total and the number has gone up by 8 this year. In 2018-19, Bengaluru Bulls overcame the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the finale to win their first ever PKL title. Pawan Sehrawat played the lead role in Bengaluru's success as the south Indian franchise put an end to Patna Pirates' title winning streak.

The retention list has proven to be full of surprises as some “Crorepatis” of last year’s Pro Kabaddi League auction could not retain their place in their respective franchise.

Here are the 5 players who have been shockingly released by their Pro Kabaddi League franchises ahead of the player auction set to take place in April.

#5 Monu Goyat (Haryana Steelers)

Monu Goyat failed to impress in the previous edition of VIVO PKL

Performance in PKL 2018 - 164 raid points in 20 matches, team finished last in Pool A table

Sonipat based Haryana Steelers made the costliest buy in PKL history when they bought star raider, Monu Goyat for a staggering amount of ₹1.51 crores in the auction. Monu had a stellar season 5 with the Patna Pirates which helped him fetch such a huge amount in the auction.

However, the raider could not repeat his past success as he could only manage 164 raid points in 20 matches. Because of Surender Nada’s injury, Monu Goyat took over the captaincy of Haryana Steelers as well but he could not lead his team to the play-offs. Given the talented player Monu Goyat is, it would be no surprise if the Haryana Steelers buy him back in this year’s auction but at a lower auction price.

