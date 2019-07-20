Pro Kabaddi: 3 defenders with the most number of Super Tackles

Vinay Chhabaria

Jeeva Kumar has made the utmost use of his kabaddi experience

The Pro Kabaddi League is set to welcome yet another edition as PKL 7 will commence from the 20th of July at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. With the teams making some smart buys in the auctions, a number of franchises will be heavily relying on their defensive unit.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important aspects of kabaddi is the defensive unit. The raiders help their team in gaining a lead while the defenders ensure that the lead stays with the team. The rule makers have brought about a change in the sport by introducing new concepts every year.

The Super Tackle rule, which rewards the defending team two points when they execute a successful tackle with three or less defenders on the mat has added more intensity to the game.

As we build up to an exciting Pro Kabaddi 2019, here are three defenders with the most number of Super Tackles in the history of the league.

#3 Jeeva Kumar - 21

Jeeva Kumar invented the spear

Veteran defender Jeeva Kumar has been a fitness icon for all the senior players. Despite being 38, the cover defender can still get the better of the younger and swifter raiders. Kumar has executed 21 super tackles in the six seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

He started off his journey with U Mumba in the first edition. Jeeva played four seasons for the Mumbai-based franchise from where he picked up 10 Super Tackles to his name, with seven of his 10 Super Tackles coming in U Mumba's season two title winning campaign.

The dash specialist switched to UP Yoddha in season 5. He spent two seasons with the Yoddha, aggregating 84 tackle points in two editions. Jeeva Kumar scored 11 Super Tackles from season 5 and season 6 to occupy the third position in the list of most Super Tackles.

The 38-year-old will play for Bengal Warriors in PKL 7.

